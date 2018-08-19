Angels' Andrew Heaney: Knocked around in no-decision
Heaney gave up six runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Rangers on Saturday.
Seven of the 10 hits were singles and three of them infield singles, but Heaney now has a 6.46 ERA in four August starts and it's fair to wonder if fatigue may be a factor. Heaney has thrown 134.2 innings this season after making just six starts total from 2016-17. To this point, he Angels have not said anything publicly about limiting Heaney down the stretch. Up next is a home matchup against the Astros.
