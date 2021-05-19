Heaney allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out just one batter over three innings Tuesday against Cleveland. He did not factor into the decision.
Heaney allowed all five runs in the first inning. The damage started on a two-run homer by Jose Ramirez and worsened after another two runners crossed home on a fielding error and the final run of the frame scored on a sacrifice fly. The 30-year-old had little trouble the rest of his outing but had to be pulled after just three innings with his pitch count already at 81. Heaney's X-factor is typically his strikeouts but he only managed one punch out Tuesday while walking two batters in a disappointing performance. He'll take a 5.31 ERA into his next scheduled start against Oakland over the weekend.
