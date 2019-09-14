Heaney (4-5) was charged with the loss against the Rays on Friday, lasting just 3.1 innings while surrendering six runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts.

Once again, Heaney's potential seems to be just in sight, but unfortunately, his consistency doesn't quite match. This time around, the long balls did him in, as the 28-year-old served up three homers during an ugly third inning. Heaney re-entered in the fourth, striking out his first batter faced. He was then yanked after giving up three consecutive singles. The southpaw will somehow look to improve upon a 4.76 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 113:25 K:BB as he heads to New York on Thursday for a tough matchup against the Yankees.