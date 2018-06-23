Heaney (4-5) picked up the win against the Blue Jays on Friday, scattering nine hits and giving up one earned run over seven innings, striking out four with no walks in the Angels' 2-1 victory.

Heaney has had a couple of hiccups over his last five starts, giving up five earned runs on both June 11 and May 31, but he's having a terrific season, with a 3.43 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over a sample size that now spans 78.2 innings. He hasn't been providing eye-popping strikeout totals, but he's made up for it thanks to those solid ratios. His command has been an especially impressive aspect of his recent run, as Heaney is sporting a 22:4 K:BB over those last five outings.