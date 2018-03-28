Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Heaney (elbow) looked "terrific" during a bullpen session Tuesday, but the southpaw remains on track to open the season on the 10-day disabled list, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Heaney seems to be nearly over the elbow inflammation that has plagued him for a little over a week, but since he'll still need to build up his innings, the Angels will skip his first turn in the rotation. If Heaney experiences no renewed pain in his elbow once he progresses to facing hitters in batting practice and simulated games, he could be activated when the Angels first require a sixth starter April 11 at Texas. Until then, an off day on April 5 will allow the Angels to deploy a five-man rotation that keeps prized rookie Shohei Ohtani on five days' rest between starts.