Heaney allowed five earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two across 3.2 innings Wednesday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision.

Heaney walked at least one batter in three of the four innings he pitched, and in the remaining frame he threw a wild pitch. The majority of the damage against him came on a three-run homer by Rowdy Tellez, but Heaney was ultimately pulled after allowing a two-RBI single to Eric Sogard. Though he has an inflated 5.68 ERA through 25.1 innings, Heaney has also contributed a solid 1.14 WHIP and has 32 punchouts in five starts. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for Tuesday against the Reds.