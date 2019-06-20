Angels' Andrew Heaney: Loses control
Heaney allowed five earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two across 3.2 innings Wednesday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision.
Heaney walked at least one batter in three of the four innings he pitched, and in the remaining frame he threw a wild pitch. The majority of the damage against him came on a three-run homer by Rowdy Tellez, but Heaney was ultimately pulled after allowing a two-RBI single to Eric Sogard. Though he has an inflated 5.68 ERA through 25.1 innings, Heaney has also contributed a solid 1.14 WHIP and has 32 punchouts in five starts. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for Tuesday against the Reds.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...