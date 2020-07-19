Heaney didn't pitch during Saturday's intrasquad game as schedule after waking up with some back stiffness, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander still completed a bullpen session, so the issue doesn't appear to be overly concerning. Heaney is set to start Opening Day against the Athletics on Friday, and there's been no indication his availability for that contest is in jeopardy.
