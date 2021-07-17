Heaney (5-7) allowed four earned runs on six hits while striking out four across four innings, taking the loss to the Mariners on Friday.

Heaney surrendered a two-run homer to Kyle Seager as a part of a three-run third inning. The 30-year-old has struggled in his last five starts, going 1-4 with a 8.49 ERA and 1.67 WHIP across 23.1 innings. His current 5.56 ERA is set to be his worst career ERA in any season that he pitched at least 30 innings. The southpaw will look to turn the tide in his next start Thursday in Minnesota.