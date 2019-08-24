Heaney will make his next scheduled start Tuesday at home versus the Rangers.

Since his last outing came Tuesday, Heaney would have been on schedule to make his second start of the week in Sunday's game in Houston, but manager Brad Ausmus will instead give Jaime Barria the ball in the series finale. The decision to keep Barria ahead of Heaney in the pitching order is just a matter of maintenance for the latter, who racked up a season-high 108 pitches against this same Rangers squad in Arlington while striking out 14 over eight scoreless frames. Heaney will tentatively line up for a two step next week, with an outing Sept. 1 versus Boston to follow his home start against Texas.

More News
Our Latest Stories