Heaney (shoulder) underwent an MRI Monday that found symptoms consistent with an impingement in his shoulder and is questionable for his next start, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

The absence of any major structural damage after he was forced to exit Saturday's start early is a great sign for Heaney. Expect him to throw a bullpen session as the week continues and for the Angels to make a decision on his scheduled start Friday against Texas soon afterwards.