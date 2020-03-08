Angels' Andrew Heaney: Named Opening Day starter
Heaney will be the Angels' Opening Day starter March 26 at Houston, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Heaney took a step back in 2019 with a 4.91 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 118:30 K:BB over 95.1 innings as he battled multiple injuries, but he'll be the first hurler to take the mound for the Angels this season. The left-hander began the last three seasons on the injured list but utilized a different offseason approach in his preparations for 2020.
