Heaney will be the Angels' Opening Day starter March 26 at Houston, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Heaney took a step back in 2019 with a 4.91 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 118:30 K:BB over 95.1 innings as he battled multiple injuries, but he'll be the first hurler to take the mound for the Angels this season. The left-hander began the last three seasons on the injured list but utilized a different offseason approach in his preparations for 2020.