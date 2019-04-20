Heaney (elbow) is likely to throw a bullpen session sometime next week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Heaney advanced to throwing from 110 feet earlier this week and a return to mound work is the next step in his progression. The 27-year-old has been building up his arm strength after receiving a cortisone injection at the start of April, and could seemingly return in mid-May if he can avoid any setbacks.