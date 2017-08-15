Play

Heaney (elbow) has rejoined the Angels, and the team is simply waiting for him to throw a bullpen session before slotting him back into the rotation, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Heaney has looked sharp through six minor-league rehab games -- compiling a 2.70 ERA over 27.2 innings -- and he was able to run his pitch count up to 94 in his most recent outing, so he appears to be ready to rejoin the big-league rotation. The 26-year-old has only pitched more than 30 big-league innings in one season, posting a 3.49 ERA and 1.20 WHIP through 105.2 innings back in 2015. The Angels will wait for him to come through a bullpen session before determining when his next start will be.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast