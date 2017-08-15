Angels' Andrew Heaney: Next start to come with big club
Heaney (elbow) has rejoined the Angels, and the team is simply waiting for him to throw a bullpen session before slotting him back into the rotation, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Heaney has looked sharp through six minor-league rehab games -- compiling a 2.70 ERA over 27.2 innings -- and he was able to run his pitch count up to 94 in his most recent outing, so he appears to be ready to rejoin the big-league rotation. The 26-year-old has only pitched more than 30 big-league innings in one season, posting a 3.49 ERA and 1.20 WHIP through 105.2 innings back in 2015. The Angels will wait for him to come through a bullpen session before determining when his next start will be.
More News
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Confirmed as Friday starter•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Strong rehab hints at possible return•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Will make rehab start Saturday•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Makes first Triple-A rehab start•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Will start in Triple-A on Monday•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Will begin rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...