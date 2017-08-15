Heaney (elbow) has rejoined the Angels, and the team is simply waiting for him to throw a bullpen session before slotting him back into the rotation, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Heaney has looked sharp through six minor-league rehab games -- compiling a 2.70 ERA over 27.2 innings -- and he was able to run his pitch count up to 94 in his most recent outing, so he appears to be ready to rejoin the big-league rotation. The 26-year-old has only pitched more than 30 big-league innings in one season, posting a 3.49 ERA and 1.20 WHIP through 105.2 innings back in 2015. The Angels will wait for him to come through a bullpen session before determining when his next start will be.