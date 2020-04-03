Angels' Andrew Heaney: No bullpen sessions during hiatus
Heaney has been working out in order to stay in baseball shape at home, but he has not thrown a bullpen session since spring training was suspended, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Heaney, who is slated to be the Angels' Opening Day starter, has been playing catch in the street with teammate Garrett Williams but is waiting for more information about the potential resumption of play before ramping up his routine. Per Bollinger, Angels pitchers are expected to receive further instruction regarding their throwing programs in a matter of days.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Tsutsugo
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
The All-Chris Towers Team
Who should you target at each position this season? Chris Towers offers his favorites across...
-
The All-Scott White Team
What would the quintessential Scott White team look like? He reveals his favorite player at...
-
The All-Frank Stampfl Team
Who should you target at each position this season? Frank Stampfl offers his favorites across...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Wong
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...