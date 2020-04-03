Heaney has been working out in order to stay in baseball shape at home, but he has not thrown a bullpen session since spring training was suspended, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Heaney, who is slated to be the Angels' Opening Day starter, has been playing catch in the street with teammate Garrett Williams but is waiting for more information about the potential resumption of play before ramping up his routine. Per Bollinger, Angels pitchers are expected to receive further instruction regarding their throwing programs in a matter of days.