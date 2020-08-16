Heaney didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's contest between the Angels and the Dodgers. He gave up four runs on five hits and four walks while fanning six across 5.2 innings.

Heaney tied season-high marks for innings pitched, walks and strikeouts in this game, but he was fortunate to come away unscathed after allowing nine baserunners and four runs. He has allowed four or more earned runs in back-to-back starts and will try to bounce back ahead of his upcoming start Aug. 20 at San Francisco.