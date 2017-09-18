Angels' Andrew Heaney: No timetable for return to action
Heaney (shoulder) has resumed playing catch off flat ground but is without an official timetable for return, the Associated Press reports.
The Angels ended up skipping Heaney's turn in the rotation last week after the lefty came out of his Sept. 9 start with a shoulder impingement, and it looks like he could be at risk of missing another outing, given the limited progress in his recovery to date. Manager Mike Scioscia turned to reliever Bud Norris to take Heaney's spot in the rotation last time out, and it appears that another bullpen game could be on tap for the Angels when a fifth starter is next required Saturday against the Astros.
More News
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Will miss upcoming start•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: MRI finds minor impingement•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Status for upcoming start uncertain•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Hopes to throw in coming week•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Exits with shoulder soreness•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Leaves early with injury•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...