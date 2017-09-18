Heaney (shoulder) has resumed playing catch off flat ground but is without an official timetable for return, the Associated Press reports.

The Angels ended up skipping Heaney's turn in the rotation last week after the lefty came out of his Sept. 9 start with a shoulder impingement, and it looks like he could be at risk of missing another outing, given the limited progress in his recovery to date. Manager Mike Scioscia turned to reliever Bud Norris to take Heaney's spot in the rotation last time out, and it appears that another bullpen game could be on tap for the Angels when a fifth starter is next required Saturday against the Astros.