Angels' Andrew Heaney: Not concerned about elbow
Heaney is not concerned about his inflamed elbow Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Heaney says he already feels better but isn't sure when he'll be cleared to pitch. An MRI on his elbow came back clean Monday, but the team may be cautious with him due to his injury history. He's likely to be ready for the start of the season, barring setbacks.
