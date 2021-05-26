Heaney (2-3) earned the win over Texas on Tuesday, hurling 5.2 innings and allowing three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five.

It wasn't an especially impressive outing for the southpaw -- he threw only 66 of 105 pitches for strikes and issued a season-high four walks -- but he stuck around long enough to earn his first victory since April 9. Heaney did induce 16 swinging strikes in the contest despite finishing with a modest five strikeouts. Heaney has struggled with a 7.71 ERA and 1.79 WHIP over his past three contests, so he'll certainly take this win despite the mediocre showing. His next start is tentatively projected to come at San Francisco early next week.