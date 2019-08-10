Heaney (shoulder) was officially activated prior to his start Saturday against the Red Sox.

Heaney most recently threw 60 pitches in a simulated game, so he may be slightly limited in his first start since hitting the injured list on July 20. He enters the outing with a 5.09 ERA and and 1.37 WHIP with 54 strikeouts across 46 innings for the season.

