Manager Brad Ausmus said Heaney's (elbow) bullpen session Monday went well, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Heaney, who was scratched from his previous start due to left elbow inflammation, is on track to rejoin the rotation Friday against the White Sox after getting through Monday's 30-pitch bullpen with no issues. The Angels will likely still wait and see how the southpaw feels in the coming days before confirming his return, but he's certainly trending in the right direction. Assuming Heaney is cleared to take the mound Friday, he should still have plenty of time to get up to speed before Opening Day, barring setbacks.

