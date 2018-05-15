Heaney (2-2) struck out 10 over eight innings and allowed just one run on four hits and a walk in a victory Monday against the Astros.

Heaney not only turned in his best start of the season Monday night, he did so against one of the best lineups in the American League. He completed more than six innings and struck out more than nine for the first time this season. Since a disastrous outing his second time out against San Francisco (4.1 innings, seven earned runs), Heaney has allowed just five earned runs in 25 innings (1.80 ERA) with 26 strikeouts against six walks. The 27-year-old is looking as strong as he ever has in his career and will try to stay hot Saturday against the Rays.