Angels' Andrew Heaney: Picks up second win Monday
Heaney (2-2) struck out 10 over eight innings and allowed just one run on four hits and a walk in a victory Monday against the Astros.
Heaney not only turned in his best start of the season Monday night, he did so against one of the best lineups in the American League. He completed more than six innings and struck out more than nine for the first time this season. Since a disastrous outing his second time out against San Francisco (4.1 innings, seven earned runs), Heaney has allowed just five earned runs in 25 innings (1.80 ERA) with 26 strikeouts against six walks. The 27-year-old is looking as strong as he ever has in his career and will try to stay hot Saturday against the Rays.
More News
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Takes loss in quality start•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Snags first win against Orioles•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Strikes out nine against Yankees•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Gives up seven earned to Giants•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Fans seven in Friday's no-decision•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Takes hill against Royals•
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...