Angels' Andrew Heaney: Picks up win despite poor outing
Heaney (7-7) gave up five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings and picking up the win against the Tigers on Tuesday.
The Angels put up a seven spot in the first inning, so Heaney was able to notch his seventh victory despite getting roughed up a bit. The southpaw probably would have gone further in the contest (only 85 pitches Tuesday), but he let a curveball catch too much of the plate in the fifth inning, and Jeimer Candelario made him pay with a two-out, two-run homer. Heaney has been serviceable as a fantasy asset this season, carrying a 3.96 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 3.6 K/BB ratio over 21 starts. He will complete a two-start week with a home matchup against the Athletics on Sunday.
