Heaney held the Padres to two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out six over 7.1 innings. He did not factor in the decision in an extra-inning win Monday.

Heaney bounced back after giving up five runs in his last outing, but unlike that start, he was not given enough run support to pick up the win. The oft-injured southpaw has not only stayed healthy this season (22 starts), but he has also put together fantasy-relevant numbers with a 3.88 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and a career-best 3.7 K/BB ratio over 134.2 innings. Heaney is slated to make his next start on the road against the Rangers this Saturday.