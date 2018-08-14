Angels' Andrew Heaney: Pitches well in no-decision
Heaney held the Padres to two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out six over 7.1 innings. He did not factor in the decision in an extra-inning win Monday.
Heaney bounced back after giving up five runs in his last outing, but unlike that start, he was not given enough run support to pick up the win. The oft-injured southpaw has not only stayed healthy this season (22 starts), but he has also put together fantasy-relevant numbers with a 3.88 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and a career-best 3.7 K/BB ratio over 134.2 innings. Heaney is slated to make his next start on the road against the Rangers this Saturday.
More News
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Picks up win despite poor outing•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Saddled with loss vs. Rays•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Efficient in no-decision•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Cruises to sixth win•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Delivers quality start in no-decision•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Earns win with 10 strikeouts•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...