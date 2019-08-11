Heaney allowed one run on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts across 3.2 innings during a no-decision against the Red Sox on Saturday.

The 28-year-old pitched well in his return from the IL (shoulder) Saturday, but he didn't have the stamina -- throwing just 74 pitches -- to last five innings, which meant he didn't get the win. Heaney is still searching for his second victory of the year, as he is 1-3 with a 4.89 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 58 strikeouts in 49.2 innings this season. He will pitch again Thursday against the White Sox at home.