Heaney (shoulder) was able to play catch for the second time this week, but may not have enough time to come back this season, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.

Heaney continues to work back from a minor impingement in his shoulder, which can be traced back to his outing against the Mariners on Sept. 9. Although the left-hander is feeling optimistic about his injury, the clock is dwindling on the 2017 season, and there may not be enough time to get him back into the fold. At this moment, the club has yet to release any sort of timetable for his return, but it's likely that he will need to take the next step and toss a bullpen in the immediate future if there's any chance for a comeback this year.