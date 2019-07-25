Heaney (shoulder) took part in some light throwing Thursday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Heaney was sent to the 10-day injured list Saturday due to left shoulder inflammation. While it's positive news that he's started to throw again, he'll likely still need to toss a side session before the Angels consider activating the southpaw from the shelf. A timetable for his return has yet to be revealed.

More News
Our Latest Stories