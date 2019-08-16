Heaney (2-3) earned the win Thursday after holding the White Sox to three runs on four hits while striking out six over seven innings.

Making his second start since coming off the injured list, Heaney turned in a solid performance against the White Sox. Aside from giving up a pair of home runs to Jose Abreu, the southpaw showed clear signs of improvement, whiffing six batters while extending his longevity to from 74 pitches in his last start to 90 pitches this time out. Through 11 appearances this season, Heaney owns a 4.76 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 64:20 K:BB. The 28-year-old will look to continue trending in the upward direction during his next start in Arlington on Tuesday.