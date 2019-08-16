Angels' Andrew Heaney: Posts quality start in win
Heaney (2-3) earned the win Thursday after holding the White Sox to three runs on four hits while striking out six over seven innings.
Making his second start since coming off the injured list, Heaney turned in a solid performance against the White Sox. Aside from giving up a pair of home runs to Jose Abreu, the southpaw showed clear signs of improvement, whiffing six batters while extending his longevity to from 74 pitches in his last start to 90 pitches this time out. Through 11 appearances this season, Heaney owns a 4.76 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 64:20 K:BB. The 28-year-old will look to continue trending in the upward direction during his next start in Arlington on Tuesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...