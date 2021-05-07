Heaney did not allow a run on four hits and walked one while striking out ten over 6.2 innings of work in Thursday's loss to the Rays. He didn't factor into the decision.

The lefty had his best outing of the year as he threw 60 of his 95 pitches for strikes. The 29-year-old now holds a 4.20 ERA on the year and if he can find consistency, the Angels will be able to have another reliant arm on their limited pitching staff.