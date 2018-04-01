Angels' Andrew Heaney: Rehab outing goes well
General manager Billy Eppler said that Heaney (elbow) checked out fine during a 69-pitch intrasquad game Sunday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
It's expected that the Angels will reevaluate Heaney on Monday before determining the next step in his rehab process. Assuming Heaney isn't experiencing any renewed inflammation in his left elbow a day after the outing, he'll likely make his next start in a rehab game at one of the Angels' minor-league affiliates. That could put him on track to be available April 12 against the Royals, when the team would first require a sixth starter.
