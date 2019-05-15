Heaney (elbow) will make a rehab start at extended spring training Wednesday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Heaney was originally scheduled to pitch at High-A Inland Empire but the weather forecast caused a change of plan. The 27-year-old should head to a minor-league affiliate for his next outing, and he is expected to make two additional rehab starts before rejoining the Angels.

