The Angels officially activated Heaney (elbow) from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Rangers, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Reliever Jaime Barria was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake to open up a spot on the active roster for Heaney in advance of his 2019 debut. Despite his prolonged shutdown, Heaney only needed one minor-league rehab start to convince the Angels he was ready to rejoin the big club. He notched 10 strikeouts over 4.1 scoreless innings for Salt Lake on Monday while tossing 73 pitches, so he shouldn't be subject to any significant restrictions versus Texas.