Heaney (shoulder) played catch for the third straight day Saturday but isn't sure when he may return from the injured list, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Heaney is progressing but said that he isn't where he wants to be in his recovery. The 28-year-old landed on the IL with left shoulder inflammation July 20 and still has some work to do in rebuilding his arm strength, so it seems like he's at least a couple weeks away from rejoining the Angels.