Heaney (elbow) completed a bullpen session Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Heaney tossed 20 pitches in what was his first mound session since being shut down from throwing earlier in the month. The southpaw is still expected to open the season on the injured list, though he's certainly making encouraging progress. Look for Jaime Barria and Felix Pena to both open the season in the Angels' rotation with Heaney on the mend.

