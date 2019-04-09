Heaney (elbow) played catch Tuesday for the first time since receiving a cortisone injection, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Heaney received the injection April 1 and was expected to resume throwing within 7-to-10 days, so to this point he is right on schedule. The 27-year-old still has significant work to do as he ramps up his throwing program and remains without an official timetable for his return.