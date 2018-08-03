Heaney (6-7) surrendered four runs on six hits while fanning five across six innings Thursday as he took the loss against Tampa Bay.

Heaney cruised through the first three innings without allowing a run, but he fell apart in the fourth when he gave up all four of his runs on the day. Despite taking the loss, he's managed to work deep into ballgames of late, tossing six or more frames in each of his past seven outings. Heaney owns a 3.75 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with a 116:32 K:BB through 122.1 innings in 2018.