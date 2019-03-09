Angels' Andrew Heaney: Says elbow feels fine
Heaney was pulled after recording just two outs Friday against the White Sox, but he said afterward that his elbow felt fine, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Manager Brad Ausmus decided not to let Heaney complete the inning, as he had grown concerned about the lefty's pitch count (25). Heaney said he was "never really quite comfortable" during the outing, but he threw an additional 20 pitches in the bullpen after leaving the game, and it sounds like he will continue on his normal pitching schedule moving forward. Heaney was pushed back earlier in the month due to left elbow inflammation.
