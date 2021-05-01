Heaney (1-2) took the loss against Seattle on Friday, pitching 3.1 innings and allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five.

The right-hander came into the contest riding a strong three-game stretch during which he allowed only three earned runs over 17.2 frames. Seattle put an end to the string of excellent starts, swatting three homers off Heaney and putting up four runs. The hurler needed 90 pitches to record 10 outs, and he left following a Tom Murphy long ball with one out in the fourth inning. A pair of blowups early in the campaign have elevated Heaney's ERA to 5.25, though he has posted an excellent 34:9 K:BB across 24 frames. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Thursday at home against Tampa Bay.