Angels' Andrew Heaney: Set to start Friday
Heaney (elbow) is scheduled to start Friday against the Royals, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
As expected, Heaney will make his 2018 major-league debut after getting through a bullpen sessions with no issues earlier in the week. The 26-year-old will have a favorable matchup against the Royals in his first start of the season.
