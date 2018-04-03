Angels' Andrew Heaney: Set to throw again Friday
Heaney (elbow) will throw in a minor-league game Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Heaney was able to throw 69 pitches in an intrasquad game Sunday. It appears that he's approaching his activation from the disabled list, as he's scheduled to throw 80-90 pitches in Friday's game. If he remains healthy, Heaney could be available to start April 12 against the Royals and join the Angels' rotation as their sixth starter.
