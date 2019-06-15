Heaney allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts and three walks across five innings during a no-decision against the Rays on Friday.

The 28-year-old had his best outing of the season, but the Angels bullpen spoiled it, allowing eight runs in the final four frames. While he's still looking for his first win, Heaney has really only had one bad start, and he usually racks up plenty of strikeouts for his owners. In four starts, he is 0-1 with a 4.57 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 21.2 innings this season. His next outing is scheduled to be at the Blue Jays on Wednesday.