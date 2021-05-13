Heaney (1-3) allowed five earned runs on nine hits while striking out five across 5.1 innings to take the loss to the Astros on Wednesday.

Heaney was lit up for three home runs on Wednesday. Jose Altuve hit one off the foul pole on the first pitch of the game and things never got better for Heaney. The 30-year-old is very inconsistent this season, with outings where he struck out 10 allowing no runs, and then outings like Wednesday. His 12.3 K/9 is fourth-highest in the American League. He carries a 4.75 ERA through 36 innings.