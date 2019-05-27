Heaney pitched five effective innings but did not factor into the decision against the Rangers on Sunday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out eight.

After missing the first part of the season with an injured elbow, Heaney showed little rust in his season debut, allowing only a pair of solo home runs and retiring 15 of the 18 batters he faced. He was limited to 85 pitches but still managed to rack up eight strikeouts. After compiling a 9-10 record and 9.0 K/9 in 180 innings last season, Heaney figures to be a key part of the Angels' rotation for the remainder of 2019 if he can maintain his health. He's scheduled to face Seattle in his next start Friday.