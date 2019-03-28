Heaney (elbow) suffered a setback and is scheduled to visit a doctor Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Manager Brad Ausmus noted that he's "a little concerned" about the issue.

Heaney apparently felt something in his elbow during his most recent side session, prompting the Angels to shut him down and send him in for further evaluation. The appointment will involve a scan, per Ardaya. This is certainly a worrisome development for the southpaw, who is already on the 10-day IL to open the season.