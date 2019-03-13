Angels' Andrew Heaney: Shut down with elbow irritation
Heaney has been shut down from throwing due to irritation in his left elbow, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The MRI didn't show significant damage, but manager Brad Ausmus admitted Heaney might not be ready for Opening Day. He started last season on the shelf with a similar issue and was still able to have a very effective season, but it is certainly troubling that the same elbow that gave him trouble earlier in camp this year is once again an issue.
