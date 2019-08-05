Angels' Andrew Heaney: Simulated game goes smoothly
Heaney (shoulder) felt good following a simulated game Monday and expects to return this weekend in Boston, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Heaney hasn't pitched since mid-July due to shoulder inflammation. The Angels have yet to provide an exact return date, but it sounds as though he'll be back without requiring a rehab start.
