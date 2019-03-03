Heaney's next start has been pushed back due to left elbow inflammation, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Heaney apparently complained of the issue after making his 2019 spring debut Tuesday against the Athletics. Elbow inflammation is often cause for concern, but the 27-year-old continues to participate in long toss and has no MRI scheduled. The injury is being described as minor but it's unclear when Heaney will return to game action, though Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports he could have a bullpen session Monday.