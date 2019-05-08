Heaney (elbow) is scheduled to face live hitters Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Heaney apparently felt good during a live BP session over the weekend, clearing the way for him to ramp things up Friday -- he's expected to throw three innings and around 45 pitches. This is certainly a step in the right direction for the left-hander, who has been sidelined since early March with an elbow issue, though he still remains without an estimated return date.

