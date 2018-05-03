Heaney (1-1) held the Orioles to one run on five hits and a walk with two strikeouts through six innings to pick up the win Wednesday night.

Heaney has been on a roll his past two starts, as he has allowed just two earned runs and walked just two batters over 11 combined innings. Last time out against the Yankees, Heaney struck out nine; this time, he induced nine groundballs as he instead rode a pitch-to-contact approach to victory. Over 20.1 innings this year, Heaney has a brilliant 24:5 K:BB. Struggles with home runs have plagued him throughout his career, but if Heaney can figure out how to keep the ball in the yard, he'll be a strong addition to the middle of the Angels rotation.