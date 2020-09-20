Heaney gave up three runs on six hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in 6.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Saturday.

Heaney got his mistakes out of the way in the first inning, when he gave up a solo shot to Leody Taveras and a two-run homer to Rougned Odor. The Angels got Heaney off the hook by tying the game in the fifth. The southpaw has a 4.02 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 67 strikeouts across 62.2 innings this season. He'll carry a 4-3 record into his final start of the regular season, which is currently expected to be Friday against the Dodgers.